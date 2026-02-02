U.S. Secretary of War visits Rocket Park Campus in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the Rocket Park Campus in Cape Canaveral on Monday morning. The visit was part of the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, a War Department initiative aimed at revitalizing the defense industry in the United States.

The tour highlights rapid defense tech production and support for manufacturing workers. Hegseth emphasized that strengthening domestic manufacturing is vital for supporting military troops.

Hegseth stressed that quick production cycles are essential to meet modern defense needs. He pointed out that the defense industry’s success depends significantly on the workers in manufacturing.

During his visit to the Rocket Park Campus, Hegseth emphasized the importance of accountability within the department and industry. “We own the responsibility... no matter what,” he stated.

