USDA to ban ‘junk fees’ for some student school lunch accounts

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new USDA rule aims to cut “junk fees” when you add money to your child’s lunch account.

The rule will ban schools from charging those fees to families that qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch.

School districts are encouraged to recognize the new rule as soon as possible.

However, it officially takes effect for the 2027-2028 school year.

