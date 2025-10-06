USPS unveils Jimmy Carter Forever Stamp on his 101st birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever Stamp honoring the late President Jimmy Carter on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The stamp showcases a 1982 oil-on-linen painting, made prior to Carter’s official White House portrait. This 63-cent stamp can be bought in sheets of 20 at post offices and online at USPS.com.

The release of the stamp honors Jimmy Carter’s legacy and his contributions to the country. The selected artwork highlights an important phase of his life, depicting his image from the early 1980s.

The Forever Stamp is a component of the U.S. Postal Service’s continuous initiative to honor significant figures in American history.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group