OSCEOLA, Fla. — A vehicle fire has blocked the left lane on Florida’s Turnpike South in Osceola County, just before Exit 249 at Osceola Parkway.

Vehicle fire in Osceola blocks left lane on Florida’s Turnpike South

The incident was last updated at 01:05 PM and has caused major disruptions to southbound traffic. Channel 9 has contacted authorities to learn more about the crash and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

The cause of the vehicle fire remains unknown, and there is no information about injuries or casualties. Emergency response details have not been shared, but photos from the site show responders on scene working diligently to resolve the issue.

Officials advise drivers to exercise caution and consider alternative routes to prevent delays in the affected area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group