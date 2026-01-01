Vehicle pursuit ends in arrests after deputies find drugs and firearm in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Dec. 20, 2025, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a disturbance led to a vehicle pursuit on Larch Road.

According to MCSO, the pursuit began when deputies responded to a disturbance call and found a vehicle stopped in the roadway. When deputies approached the car, the driver, Dexter Johnson, accelerated, striking a patrol vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Deputies initiated a pursuit, which ended shortly after with a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies discovered cocaine and a loaded handgun in the car.

Kenya Johnson, who was a passenger, had hydrocodone in her purse, as revealed during the search.

Both Johnsons were arrested and transported to the Marion County jail.

