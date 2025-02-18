Venomous snake discovered in banana box inside grocery store

A venomous snake is not exactly what anyone would expect to find in their produce.

However, that’s what a worker found inside a box of bananas from a market in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The two-foot-long ornate cat-eyed snake from South America somehow made its way into the store.





A quick-thinking employee spotted it in the produce section and called New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Experts say it’s venomous, but not dangerous to humans and was safely removed.





While this is rare, experts say it happens a few times a year when animals hitch a ride in produce shipments.

