Victims identified after deadly triple shooting inside Kissimmee-area vacation rental

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County have identified the victims of a deadly triple shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:13 p.m. on Saturday inside the Indian Hill Subdivision, near Kissimmee.

Deputies said they arrived after 911 calls about a shooting and found three people shot to death at a home on Indian Point Drive.

The victims have been identified as Columbus, Ohio residents James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Holland, Michigan resident Robert Kraft, 70.

Deputies said Ahmad Bojeh was arrested and is facing charges after killing the men.

Investigators said the victims were renting a house for vacation when the shooting occurred.

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said Bojeh posed a continuous threat to the neighborhood. “I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” Blackmon said.

The shooting occurred as the victims were waiting for a new rental car after their original vehicle broke down.

In a press conference, Blackmon described the incident as “cold-blooded” and “premeditated,” adding, “There absolutely were no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This was just random.”

Bojeh was apprehended in a neighboring house shortly after the incident.

He did not make any statements during his first court appearance on Sunday morning.

Blackmon added that law enforcement’s quick response was crucial, preventing potential additional victims.

“Because our deputies responded so quickly, we actually questioned the guy back in his house and kept him out of the public because had we not been there, there could have been other victims as well,” he said.

Bojeh previously faced charges in a separate incident where he fired a gun at cars in a Wawa parking lot and was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

His competency for that case is under review, with a hearing scheduled for April 7.

Currently, Bojeh is being held in jail without bond following the triple murder charges.

