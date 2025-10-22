Video shows arrested UCF professor smack helmet off teen e-bike rider

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida professor is facing criminal charges after police say he chased a middle school student onto campus and struck him. The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Shuo Sean Pang, 41, is an associate professor at UCF’s College of Optics and Photonics. He was arrested on Oct. 14 at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and school trespassing.

According to the arrest report, the incident began when Pang yelled at a boy riding an e-bike to school and told him to slow down. When the student said “no,” Pang followed him on foot onto school grounds.

Once there, police say Pang grabbed the boy’s arm and smacked his helmet off his head. A second student stepped in to help and was also allegedly shoved by Pang before school staff intervened.

Newly released video shows the confrontation escalating quickly. Pang, the only adult in the group, is seen near several students before others push him to the ground.

UCF confirmed Pang is currently on paid leave. His faculty page lists a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and notes he won a teaching award in 2019.

A parent who witnessed part of the incident, and asked not to be identified, expressed frustration over campus security.

“It should’ve never gotten to the point where this adult was able to put his hands on a child,” she said.

She also questioned why no staff or officers stopped Pang sooner, noting a police vehicle is often stationed near the school entrance.

“School staff, security. As you see over there, there is always a police vehicle there. Where’s the safety for our children?” she said.

WFTV visited Pang’s home near the school and his UCF office, but no one responded to requests for comment.

Seminole County Public Schools released the following statement: “Last Tuesday, before school began, an incident occurred on the sidewalk near the car loop in front of Jackson Heights Middle School, where a community member confronted a student after becoming upset about how the student passed him on an e-bike. Within two minutes, school administrators engaged the individual and brought him to the School Resource Officer. Oviedo Police responded and took the individual into custody, and The individual was trespassed from campus the same day. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and behavior like this will not be tolerated on any campus at Seminole County Public Schools.”

Pang is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Nov. 18.

