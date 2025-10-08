Video shows Daytona Beach Shores carjacking suspect hiding before arrest

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have released video of a suspect involved in a carjacking incident in Daytona Beach Shores who later attempted to hide in the Halifax River.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Grant Hagood-James, allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint before ditching the vehicle and jumping into the river on Monday night.

The video, captured by a Volusia County helicopter, shows Hagood-James hiding in the mangroves along the river.

Deputies arrested and booked Hagood-James into the Volusia County Jail following the incident.

