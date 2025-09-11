Video shows Orange County deputy accidentally shooting man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released video showing a deputy accidentally shooting a man.

Officials said the man was shot in the leg last month after deputies responded to reports of a home invasion.

The man, who had called 911 to report four people attempting to break into his home, was taken to the hospital and released the same day.

The deputy who fired the gun has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group