Visitors flock to Brevard beaches despite rip current warnings

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — While much of the U.S. is still in winter mode, Brevard County beaches are seeing an influx of visitors taking advantage of milder temperatures.

However, a dip in the water comes with a warning: strong rip currents are reported along stretches of Central Florida’s East Coast. These narrow, fast-moving channels of water can be dangerous for unprepared swimmers.

Merlin Miller told us, “Today is a beautiful day out here. I know they’re talking about a rip current, and it’s important for folks to be careful. But it’s a gorgeous day at the beach—we’re loving it. We’re from Ohio, escaping the cold, and just enjoying the day.”

As of midday, Brevard County Ocean Rescue had not made any water rescues. Officials say they’re keeping a close watch on conditions as winds shift. If caught in a rip current, swimmers are advised to swim parallel to the shore and then back toward the beach.

Surfer Luke Arruda said, “The waves are always better in winter, so more surfers come out. Thank God I have this wetsuit—otherwise, I wouldn’t be in the ocean right now. I just love surfing, honestly.”

The rip current advisory extends into late tonight.

