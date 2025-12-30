Local

Volusia County eminds residents: No personal fireworks on beaches for New Year’s

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is reminding residents about the rules surrounding fireworks on the beach to celebrate the new year.

Florida law permits consumer fireworks on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July Fourth, but unauthorized fireworks are prohibited on Volusia County beaches unless part of a permitted display.

The ban on unauthorized fireworks on the beach aims to mitigate safety and environmental hazards, which can include risks to beachgoers, fires, and debris that is harmful to marine life.

Residents should be aware that the use of fireworks is governed by state law and local ordinances specific to each community.

