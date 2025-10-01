Volusia County families speak out on massive school trip fraud scheme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Victims of what Volusia County detectives are calling a massive fraud scheme involving a school trip to Europe are speaking out. Investigators are working with law enforcement in Massachusetts to arrest a man accused of taking money from more than 100 Seabreeze High School students for a senior trip that never happened.

Kim Heller’s son, Connor, is now at FSU and has since moved on from the situation, but she said losing that much money still stings. Each family paid $3500 plus other travel expenses like clothing, luggage, and passports to the company Stone and Compass.

Heller’s family was struggling financially at the time, and the company’s owner, Rob Goodwin, agreed to put them on a payment plan.

“So, like if we had it on Venmo, I Venmoed it to him. If I had it on the credit card, I did that. I mean he really knew that we struggled and we really wanted this experience for our son,” said Heller.

After a year-long investigation, Volusia County detectives learned Goodwin was being sued by multiple organizations across the country, including Flagler College.

There’s now a warrant out for his arrest.

Gabe Slick is also now at FSU and said he’s still disappointed the trip didn’t happen.

“We were manifesting this trip our whole entire junior year, and for it to be stripped away from us like three days before the trip, it was just so sad,” said Slick.

Most of the families haven’t received a refund. Heller is still holding out hope.

“I would love if for his spring break we could ship him over there to see some family and friends that are over there and he could use the funds. Or to help with his schooling up at FSU,” said Heller.

Goodwin’s charges include money laundering and an organized scheme to defraud. His bond is $4 million.

