Volusia County roofer arrested, accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his customers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County roofer has been arrested and is facing four charges after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his customers.

Andrew Ingram is connected to Busy Bee Roofing, a local roofing company. According to the Sheriff’s report, he was arrested late Saturday on warrants for allegedly defrauding a customer in Port Orange of a $21,000 deposit and a customer in Edgewater of $9,000.

The customer reportedly asked for a refund due to frustration with Ingram’s ongoing excuses but investigators indicated that Ingram did not reply to the request.

Records indicate that Ingram is currently facing charges related to an organized scheme to defraud exceeding $20,000, grand theft exceeding $20,000, grand theft ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, and obtaining property through fraudulent means amounting to less than $20,000, as documented in the records.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on X stating, “If you lost money to him, too, please call the VSO Financial Crimes Unit at 386-254-1537.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group