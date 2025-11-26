Volusia County teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a middle school teacher is facing a child abuse charge.

Julio Padilla, a teacher at Deltona Middle School, was arrested on Monday on a charge of child abuse after allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation following a report that Padilla allegedly touched a student inappropriately in his classroom.

The investigation began in mid-September after the student reported that Padilla rubbed her back, shoulder, and across her chest while assisting her with an assignment.

Volusia County Public Schools stated, “We are able to confirm that the individual is now on administrative leave and had been at a non-school site with no student contact since September when Professional Standards began its investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information about additional cases to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at ChildExploitationUnit@volusiasheriff.gov.

Volusia County Public Schools emphasized that the well-being of students continues to be their highest priority.

