Volusia County urges spring break visitors to plan ahead and stay safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are urging spring break visitors and residents to plan ahead and follow safety protocols as the seasonal travel period begins in Florida. The county is encouraging the use of digital resources to monitor changing beach conditions and parking availability.

The Volusia Beaches mobile app provides real-time information on water temperatures, weather conditions and rip current risks. Because beach driving ramps may close temporarily due to high tides or capacity limits, officials recommend checking the app’s interactive maps and live cameras before leaving home to avoid delays.

Safety officials recommend that all beachgoers swim near staffed lifeguard towers and remain aware of ocean conditions. Rip currents can occur even when the surf appears calm. Visitors are urged to follow the instructions of lifeguards and adhere to the meanings of posted warning flags, which are explained in a guide within the county app.

For areas where beach driving is permitted, standard traffic laws apply alongside specific coastal regulations. The speed limit is 10 mph and motorists must keep their headlights on while the vehicle is in motion. At least one front-seat window must also remain open to help drivers stay alert for pedestrians and cyclists during periods of heavy activity.

To manage beach access and parking, the county uses the ParkVolusia system. Residents can register their vehicles through the platform to receive free beach driving access and off-beach parking at county-owned lots. For non-residents, daily and annual passes are required for both driving and parking.

Visitor annual passes can be purchased online, while daily passes are available at kiosks located at participating beach access points. Registration and pass purchases are managed through the ParkVolusia website.

County workers have placed trash cans along the coastline and at every maintained access point, including dune walkovers and vehicle ramps. Officials are asking visitors to dispose of trash properly to help keep the beaches clean throughout the spring break season.

Beachgoers are encouraged to arrive at the coast early to secure parking and access. Further updates on beach conditions and ramp status will be available throughout the season on the Volusia Beaches mobile app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group