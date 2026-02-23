12-year-old girl arrested for threatening mass shooting at Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested overnight after allegedly posting an online manifesto threatening a mass shooting at Southwestern Middle School.

Josephine “Christian” Simmons-Peters was charged with making written threats to kill and misuse of a two-way communications device.

The VSO Domestic Security Unit launched an investigation after being notified of the detailed plan. According to investigators, the threat was motivated by bullying. Deputies acted to investigate the threat and identify the student responsible for the writing.

The manifesto detailed a plan to conduct a mass shooting at the school. Investigators indicated that the threat stemmed from bullying. The VSO Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit has now taken over the case oversight.

Officials stated the unit will intervene as necessary to prevent any acts of violence.

