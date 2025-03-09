Caught on Camera: gas station shootout leaves multiple hurt in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach, Fla. – New video shows the moment when a shootout erupted at a RaceTrac gas station in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday. According to the police department, the incident involved two rival motorcycle gangs.

The video appears to be recorded from inside a vehicle; at some point, the witness runs into the store for safety while gunfire ignited outside. The witness – who wanted to remain anonymous – said they raced into the restroom for protection.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at a RaceTrac at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and State Road 44, just a few miles from the beach. Police blocked off the area for hours, and RaceTrac workers said their store was also shut down while investigators searched the area.

Multiple people were hurt in the incident, but all are expected to be okay, NSBPD said in a statement. NSBPD did not share the number of people injured.

The shooting occurs as Volusia County closes Bike Week. The 10-day event attracts nearly 500,000 people to the area and fuels the local economy.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group