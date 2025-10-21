Volusia County

Clermont resident drowns by rip current in Volusia County, 16-year-old son rescued

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Army Corps of Engineers tackles sand erosion on Volusia County Coastline The Army Corps of Engineers is now spreading massive amounts of sand along our Volusia County Coast. The work will help replace sand eroded by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. (WFTV/WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 65-year-old man drowned after being caught in a rip current at Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, October 18, despite rescue efforts by Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Moore Ave and Bonner Ave. A man and his son were swimming in an unguarded part of the beach when they got caught in a rip current.

Beach safety personnel were able to rescue the son, but the father was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Red flags indicated hazardous rip currents along Volusia County.

Beach Safety urges all to swim near staffed lifeguard towers for safety.

Hazardous surf and rip currents will persist all week. Beachgoers should check daily surf conditions and use the Volusia Beaches app to locate staffed lifeguard towers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read