Clermont resident drowns by rip current in Volusia County, 16-year-old son rescued

VOLUSIA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 65-year-old man drowned after being caught in a rip current at Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, October 18, despite rescue efforts by Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Moore Ave and Bonner Ave. A man and his son were swimming in an unguarded part of the beach when they got caught in a rip current.

Beach safety personnel were able to rescue the son, but the father was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Red flags indicated hazardous rip currents along Volusia County.

Beach Safety urges all to swim near staffed lifeguard towers for safety.

Hazardous surf and rip currents will persist all week. Beachgoers should check daily surf conditions and use the Volusia Beaches app to locate staffed lifeguard towers.

