Crews utilizing all tools to put out Daytona Beach fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It takes a magnitude of different tools to fight the flames of a wildfire. It is all hands on deck when one breaks out in Central Florida.

“The Daytona Beach Fire Department has two brush trucks and two engines which are stationed in the neighborhood, if the need for structural protection should arise, that’s why they’re there,” Kylie Kidd, the Public Information Office for the Daytona Beach Fire Department, said.

It’s not just fire trucks on the scene. The Florida Forest Service utilizes bulldozers to create fire lines to protect nearby homes.

“Basically, pushing all of the flammable material, we have a lot of dry material on the ground right now, it’s pushing it all to the ground soil,” Kidd said. “It gets out of the way so the fire can’t burn past that point.”

Work is not only happening on the ground. Crews are also working from the air.

“The Florida Forest Service has it’s helicopter on scene and they are making water drops,” Kidd said.

The helicopter can carry 200-gallon buckets of water collected from ponds and lakes.

Along with all the equipment from different agencies, fire crews said it takes cooperation from residents to prevent the next blaze.

“We want people to be careful; we’re under a burn ban right now,” Kidd said. “Please be vigilant. If you see smoke in any area, call it in immediately so we can get resources out to it.”

The Florida Forest Service and Daytona Beach Fire will continue to use all the equipment mentioned until the fire is contained and extinguished.

