Daytona Beach International Airport hits new traffic record in 2025

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach International Airport set a passenger traffic record in 2025, serving 772,170 travelers. This figure shows an 11% increase from 2024 and is the highest passenger count at the airport since 1997.

The increase in passenger traffic is due to new nonstop flights launched in December 2025.

JetBlue Airways launched daily nonstop flights to New York City and Boston, carrying over 10,600 passengers in December alone. Breeze Airways also added four new nonstop routes to Providence, R.I.; Hartford, Conn.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; and Akron/Canton, Ohio.

DAB gained increased support from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, which have served the airport for 46 and 17 years, respectively. In response to travel demand for events like the Daytona 500, Delta added nonstop flights to New York City and Detroit.

At the same time, American expanded nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington, D.C. They also operated seasonal nonstop flights to Washington, D.C. on Saturdays from Feb. 15 to March 29.

Along with passenger growth, DAB’s economic impact was estimated at $3.2 billion in 2023, according to a study by the Florida Department of Transportation. Callum stated, “Each time more flights are added, the effect grows exponentially, benefiting the entire community.”

The airport offered 11 nonstop flight routes year-round in 2025. Thanks to increased routes and capacity, the total number of available seats grew by 20% compared to the previous year.

