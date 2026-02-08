Delta and American Airlines add flights for Daytona 500 fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach International Airport is adding flights and increasing staffing to accommodate thousands of fans arriving for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15.

“Travelers flying to DAB for the Daytona 500 will be greeted with the roar of race cars from the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which is directly across the street from DAB, so race fans have the fastest track to the action,” Callum said.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are adding more nonstop flights from several major cities to help accommodate the exciting travel demand for the race weekend.

Delta Air Lines added flights from LaGuardia and Detroit on Feb. 13 and 16, and increased flights to and from Atlanta on those dates.

American Airlines expanded flights from Dallas-Fort Worth on Feb. 12, 13, and 16, and increased service to Charlotte. For Washington, D.C. travelers, nonstop flights to the airport are scheduled on Feb. 12-14 and 16.

With many travelers passing through, airport officials want to remind everyone to plan for possible traffic delays and longer security lines during busy times.

Other carriers at the airport run regular nonstop services from major cities. JetBlue offers daily flights from NYC and Boston.

Breeze Airways operates twice-weekly from White Plains, Providence, Hartford, Raleigh-Durham, and Akron-Canton. Avelo Airlines flies twice-weekly from New Haven and Wilmington.

