Discovery of two deceased individuals at DeLand home prompts death investigation

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police are investigating a death after two individuals were found deceased at a home in DeLand on November 1.

Officers arrived around 11:06 am in response to a cardiac arrest report and discovered Scott Waldron, 49, and Padmini Waldron, 47, unresponsive and deceased.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the DeLand Police Department has taken control of the investigation, which is still ongoing. Authorities have not released any additional details about the cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or submit an anonymous tip online.

©2025 Cox Media Group