Electric bikes and scooters might soon be banned from Edgewater parks and sidewalks

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Electric bikes and electric scooters might soon be banned from public parks and sidewalks in Edgewater. On Monday night, city leaders will vote on two ordinances that would alter the rules for riders.

E-bikes and e-scooters are becoming popular forms of transportation, but the lack of legislation for them is causing issues in some cities. Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew said that after months of community complaints, the city is looking to pass two ordinances.

If they pass, enforcement will be handled by Edgewater Police. Depew said that people riding on sidewalks or in parks could face fines of up to $500.

Some residents considered that to be extreme.

“I have a girl I work with and she uses an e-bike to get from Canal Street to Edgewater and I could see how that could be an issue for her if she is riding on the road at like 11 o’clock at night,” said Nicole Antlek.

The call for change arises from concerns like riders going too fast and nearly causing crashes. However, Depew believes that only allowing people to ride on the roads could create other problems.

“I am in favor of keeping our children safe in parks but I don’t think it’s needed all throughout the city,” said Depew.

The ordinances will be voted on at 6 p.m. at City Hall. If they pass, they will take effect immediately.

