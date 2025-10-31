Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University collaborates with Aura Aero to set up its U.S. headquarters

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has teamed up with European aircraft manufacturer Aura Aero, which has established its U.S. headquarters at the university’s Daytona Beach campus.

The new facility is set to develop the world’s first hybrid-electric aircraft and is expected to bring over a thousand manufacturing jobs to the area.

The partnership seeks to utilize the university’s expertise and resources to advance the development of cutting-edge aircraft technology. The hybrid-electric aircraft project is part of a broader initiative aimed at developing sustainable aviation solutions.

This effort aligns with global initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmentally friendly technologies within the aerospace industry.

Although the timeline for job creation and the development of the hybrid-electric aircraft is not yet specified, the presence of Aura Aero at Embry-Riddle is anticipated to stimulate economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

