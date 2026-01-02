Fire crews help three residents in early morning Cocoa Beach house fire

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A residential structure fire occurred on Jan. 2, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in Cocoa Beach, specifically in the area of West Volusia Lane.

Fire crews report that three residents of the home were taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident.

At the scene, the fire department successfully contained the blaze, securing the area for safety while nearby investigations can begin. The area remains inaccessible as crews continue their work to determine the cause of the fire.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department has urged anyone with information related to the fire incident to contact Detective Rosa at 321-868-3248.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

