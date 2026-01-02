Flames erupt through roof in New Smyrna Beach house fire on New Year’s Day

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Everyone is safe after a structure fire in New Smyrna Beach on New Year’s Day. The fire broke out on Rio Del Drive early in the morning, with flames reported coming from the roof.

Fire crews reached the scene to find flames erupting from the roof. The New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater Fire-Rescue, and Volusia County Fire Rescue teams responded with an aggressive interior attack, successfully confining the flames to the building’s north side.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but firefighters say the fire is still under investigation.

Emergency services will continue to assess the damage and cause of the fire in the coming days. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group