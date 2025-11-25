Florida Lottery commits $76 million for education at 2025 Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery demonstrated its dedication to education by emphasizing $76 million in support at the 2025 Florida Classic in Orlando, a prominent HBCU football rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University.

The Florida Lottery’s involvement in the Florida Classic highlights its commitment to funding higher education statewide. The event, attended by thousands, celebrates community, culture, and opportunity, with the Lottery significantly supporting educational funding via the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

“We are honored to stand alongside institutions like FAMU and B-CU, and we remain proud to contribute to education across the entire state of Florida,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

During halftime at the Florida Classic, Florida Lottery representatives took to the field to showcase their ongoing commitment to funding education in Florida. The Florida Lottery has donated over $76 million to Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman universities for Bright Futures Scholarship students.

This longstanding support reflects a shared commitment to empowering students and strengthening pathways to success.

