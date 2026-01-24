Florida man dies in deadly crash on S.R.44 after hitting several trees, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred on State Road 44 at the intersection with Old Sawmill Road, involving a Ford F-150. The vehicle, which was traveling westbound, overturned after striking several trees.

The preliminary investigation shows the Ford F-150 driver was speeding and failed to navigate a left turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road, hit shoulder trees, and overturn.

Troopers report that the accident happened on State Road 44, a busy route in the area. Witnesses said that the truck seemed to be traveling quickly just before the crash.

Emergency responders pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation by local authorities.

Troopers confirm that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the full circumstances leading up to the incident.

