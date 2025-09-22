Former karate studio co-owner admits to engaging in sexual activity with a student

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Jason Mummaw, the former co-owner of All-American Karate in Orange City, has pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor and has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Mummaw, 55, was arrested at his Deltona home following an investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the Orange City Police Department. The charges are related to incidents in 2022 involving a 17-year-old student at the karate studio and Mummaw’s residence.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reported that the unlawful sexual activity occurred at both Mummaw’s home and the karate studio. An arrest warrant was obtained after the initial report of the incidents was made to police in DeLand and Orange City in December 2023.

Mummaw was peacefully taken into custody by the Deltona Crime Suppression Team and was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, as well as sexual battery of a minor by a person in a position of authority by the Orange City Police Department.

Authorities have stated that no additional victims have been identified at this time. However, they encourage anyone with information about other potential cases to contact Detective Bartzer or call VSO Investigative Services at 386-254-1537.

