Granada Beach bacteria levels rise, DOH-Volusia issues advisory

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has issued a water quality advisory for Granada Beach, Valued, due to high Enterococcus bacteria levels that exceed recommended health criteria.

Testing on Dec. 22 showed Granada Beach’s water quality fails Florida’s recreational standards, leading to a warning against water activities to protect swimmers.

The department states that the advisory remains in effect until bacterial levels drop below health standards, emphasizing the importance of monitoring water quality. Testing updates are available here.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid swimming or participating in water activities at Granada Beach until the advisory is lifted. For further clarification, the Volusia County Department of Health can be contacted at 386-274-0694.

Authorities will keep testing and lift the advisory once Enterococcus levels are safe.

