High Bridge Road motorcycle collision leaves one dead, another in critical condition

Motorcycle crash on High Bridge Road results in passenger fatality and critically injured rider. Collision with trailer under investigation.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle passenger died and a rider was critically injured in a crash on High Bridge Road on March 6. The collision occurred east of Walter Boardman Lane when the motorcycle struck a trailer being hauled by an oncoming pickup truck.

The collision occurred when the motorcycle struck a trailer being hauled by an oncoming pickup truck. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson Heritage, was traveling westbound, while the 2016 Toyota Tacoma was heading eastbound.

The impact threw both the rider and the passenger from the bike, according to investigators.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was unaware of the collision and continued traveling eastbound.

The crash remains under investigation.

