I-95 shut down, 20 vehicles burned as brush fires spark fear in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Race fans said they could see smoke from the Daytona International Speedway as four brush fires forced closures on I-95 in Daytona Beach and Port Orange.

Volusia County officials said the fires also burned 20 vehicles at the Crazy Horse Campground on Tomoka Farms Road.

A twenty-year tradition of staying at the Crazy Horse Campground and going to the Daytona 500, turned into a terrifying situation for Bob Schaeffer.

“I ran down the steps because the escalators were full, ran across the street, found an uber and got him to get me here as quick as I could,” said Schaeffer.

He was in the stands at the speedway and saw smoke. His dogs were in his RV.

“Just smoke, lots and lots of smoke and that’s all I could see from the race and then we got back last night and we realized it was only 50 yards from our camper,” said Schaeffer.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Chief Joe King said flames sparked the campground burning 20 cars because of a cooking fire.

“I believe that fire was 10 acres total, mostly a grass fire and inside that area there was 20 vehicles,” said King.

As drought conditions continue to be a concern across the county, King is asking the community to be cautious.

“Gas fires, even charcoal grills, just make sure the fire is out. Don’t leave stuff unattended. Definitely now is probably not a good time to throw cigarettes around,” said King.

Brush fires also caused problems on I-95, the interstate was shut down in both directions as firefighters battled the woods that surround it. Schaeffer said in the two decades he’s spent in Daytona for the race, he’s never had a scare like this.

“We’ve always had a great time here. Just bad luck I guess,” said Schaeffer.

The fires on I-95 also came feet away from a neighborhood in Port Orange. People in the Willow Run community shared video with Eyewitness News of smoke and flames pouring out of the woods in their neighborhood. No properties were damaged there.

