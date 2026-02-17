Late-night collision on I-95 in Volusia County claims life of Edgewater man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 29-year-old Edgewater man died late Monday night after his sedan struck the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

According to troopers’ report, the collision happened around 11:27 p.m. with both vehicles traveling north in the center lane south of West Indian River Boulevard. A Hyundai Sonata did not stop for a semi-truck ahead, resulting in the sedan rear-ending the trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the 50-year-old driver of the 2023 semi-truck only sustained minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital. He stayed at the scene afterward to talk with investigators.

