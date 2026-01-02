Lifeguards quickly respond to rescue operator and capsized boat off Ponce Inlet

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — On Dec. 29, around 4:45 p.m., Ocean Rescue Lifeguards in Port Orange used a rescue watercraft to help a capsized catamaran off Ponce Inlet.

Lifeguards said that the vessel operator couldn’t right the boat because strong offshore winds pushed it farther from shore. A second personal rescue watercraft also responded to the scene, along with a helicopter from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Local Lifeguards Rescue Operator and Capsized Boat On Dec. 29, around 4:45 p.m., Ocean Rescue Lifeguards in Port Orange used a rescue watercraft to help a capsized catamaran off Ponce Inlet. (WFTV)

The rescue operation took approximately one hour and 15 minutes to complete.

The teamwork between the Ocean Rescue Lifeguards and the Sheriff’s Office successfully ensured the safe return of the catamaran and its operator.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group