Local Ormond Beach neighborhood gets stormwater system upgrade

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Road & Bridge drainage maintenance crew is working this week in the Riverbend Estates neighborhood in Ormond Beach, focusing on improving the stormwater system.

The crew is cleaning, reshaping, and restoring the shoulders and swales across the area. This work aims to improve stormwater flow, enhance storage capacity, and ensure runoff reaches the swales as planned.

The project is expected to continue through the end of next week. Once the maintenance is completed, the areas that were disturbed will be resodded to restore the landscape.

The stormwater maintenance project will proceed as planned, with crews anticipated to finish their work by next week.

