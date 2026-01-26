Local school confirms arrest of former teacher after sheriff links her to drugs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Richard Milburn Academy and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of a former educator on charges related to fentanyl.

The school confirms that Amber Williamson, aged 40, is no longer employed by the academy and does not have access to students, staff, or school facilities.

Art Sands, lead principal at Richard Milburn Academy, emphasized that the safety and well-being of the school community are the top priorities. Following the arrest, the academy has taken appropriate actions according to its policies and is working with law enforcement.

Williamson, a former Daytona Beach police officer for ten years before becoming a teacher, was identified as a suspect in a drug investigation. Mike Chitwood of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Williamson was involved in multiple narcotics sales, leading to her arrest.

Deputies say that during a search of her apartment, law enforcement found trafficking amounts of fentanyl. Williamson was arrested with Marcus Plowden, who faces charges in an armed trafficking case.

Chitwood expressed relief at the conclusion of the investigation, noting that two fewer drug dealers are now off the streets.

