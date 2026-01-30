Lottery News: Florida buzzes over big wins this week

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Florida is buzzing with excitement after a $54,511.95 Fantasy 5 win in Ormond Beach on Thursday, along with a joyful celebration in Palm Beach County for a woman who the Florida Lottery announced won $1 million from the $1,000,000 Holiday Ca$h scratch-off game on Tuesday.

Fantasy 5

The winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold on Thursday, right here in Central Florida. It was bought at Publix, located at 1258 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach, and is worth $54,511.95.

The winning numbers for the Friday midday draw were 4, 8, 9, 11, and 24.

This recent victory appears to be part of a fortunate trend in the region, as residents have noted that draw games remain a popular choice among players in Central Florida. The prize was part of the midday draw on the final Friday of January.

Scratch-Off

A 59-year-old woman from Boynton Beach claimed her $1 million prize from the HOLIDAY CA$H Scratch-Off game, choosing a lump sum of $606,700.00. She bought her ticket at Publix at 6627 Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Powerball

In other exciting lottery news, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $57 million for the final weekend of our first month of the year.

This is a fantastic opportunity to try your luck. Remember, drawings happen three times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Central Florida players—check your tickets!

