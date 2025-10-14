Morning beach access in Volusia County will be delayed through November

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Access to Volusia County beaches will be delayed each morning through November as lifeguards conduct surveys for washback sea turtles.

Lifeguards will be monitoring the sargassum seaweed for washed-up sea turtles before allowing traffic onto the beaches.

This process aims to protect the turtles, which will be taken to the Marine Science Center for rehabilitation.

Beachgoers should refrain from touching any washback sea turtles they find. Instead, they are encouraged to contact beach safety authorities to guarantee the turtles get the appropriate care.

The surveys will carry on until the end of November, enabling lifeguards to monitor and safeguard the turtles during this crucial time.

