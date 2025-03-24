Mosquito breeding season is here, Volusia County’s free tire disposal event offers prevention

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Mosquito Control will host a free tire amnesty event at 801 South St., New Smyrna Beach, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5.

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted tires at no cost while helping reduce mosquito breeding habitats on their property. The facility’s exact location can be found below.

Old tires left on a property can collect rainwater, creating the ideal breeding environment for mosquitoes. Even small amounts of standing water inside a tire can produce hundreds of mosquitoes in just a few days. Removing these unused tires is an effective way to help control mosquito populations.

The surprising places mosquitoes like to breed

The mosquito breeding event is open to all Volusia County residents with proof of residency. Each household can bring up to 20 residential tires for proper disposal; commercial tires will not be accepted.

To ensure a smooth process, staff will be on-site to direct drivers through a designated drive-thru drop-off route. Flags will mark the entrance, making it easy for residents to locate the event.

More information can be found here regarding the Free Tire Disposal Event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group