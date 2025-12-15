Multi-Million Dollar Riverwalk Expansion in Port Orange Delayed

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The project to develop apartments and retail space along the Port Orange riverfront has been paused after the developer withdrew.

Last year, we informed you that high interest rates had delayed the project, forcing the city to permit temporary uses on the property until permanent construction could commence.

The multi-million-dollar Riverwalk Expansion included restaurants, retail, and apartments. However, because the developer didn’t submit a site plan by the end of July, their almost four-year agreement with the city ended.

Now, Port Orange has to start the process over with someone new.

“So that is one giant parcel of land so whoever comes and takes this property over, they are going to have a solid piece of property to work with and they can get the ball rolling right away,” said City Spokesperson, Mike Springer.

In the meantime, Coastline Coffee is brewing ideas that owner Paul Hartley believes will draw people back to the water.

“Live music, food trucks, vendor markets and kid activities,” said Hartley.

Hartley hopes his presence as the first local business on the property will influence the riverfront’s future.

“Some people want some big development, others want some local stuff where the city can kind of plug in, create the vision,” said Hartley.

At this point, the city isn’t commenting on what could come next.

“We will see who is interested in the property and kind of what their plans and visions for it are,” said Springer.

The city will re-advertise the land for developers in January. The original expansion plan involved an investment of over $200 million in the city.

