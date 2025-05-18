New barber training program at Volusia County Branch Jail

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A newly established barber training program at the Volusia County Branch Jail provides inmates with a significant opportunity to reconstruct their lives through the acquisition of valuable vocational skills.

Participants practice for four hours a day, three times a week, for six weeks.

The program, a wonderful partnership between Volusia County and Daytona State College, offers engaging hands-on instruction and valuable technical knowledge to help participants confidently prepare for the state licensure exam.

“This program is about more than just learning how to cut hair—it’s about giving these individuals a second chance,” said Volusia County Corrections Director Joe DeMore.

The opportunity opens up exciting doors to future employment or even the chance to start their own business.

The inaugural class began Monday, May 5, in the jail’s on-site classroom. The program follows a structured curriculum covering haircutting techniques, customer service and sanitation practices.

DeMore continues, “By providing them with a skill they can use to earn a living, we’re helping set them on a path toward stability and self-sufficiency after release. This training can make a real difference in reducing recidivism and helping them reintegrate successfully into the community.”

The pilot cohort includes eight inmates developing skills and confidence with experienced barbers’ guidance.

