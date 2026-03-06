New Smyrna Beach to hold public forum on religious building regulations

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach planners will hold a public forum on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the James W. Hathaway Commission Chambers, 214 Sams Ave., to discuss updated rules for religious and government buildings in residential areas.

The updates aim to align the city’s Land Development Regulations with the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

The proposed city amendment would establish regulations based on the number of daily users at a facility, allow for reduced building setbacks, and require traffic studies for projects that may impact the neighborhood.

No formal action will be taken during the forum, and city staff will use public input to refine the proposed amendments.

