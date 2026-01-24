New Smyrna Beach Police Care Program offers to help residents living alone

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Care Program is a free service that warmly supports residents living alone by providing friendly daily check-ins and relaxing weekend wellness visits.

The program offers participants a convenient way to reach out to the Police Department for daily check-ins from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekends, Community Service Aides visit in person to check on everyone’s well-being, and if a call is missed, officers are ready to step in with a quick response.

Participants can enjoy daily phone calls from the Police Department, offering companionship and peace of mind. This feature helps combat feelings of loneliness and isolation among the city’s vulnerable populations.

NSB Police state that this service not only boosts personal safety but also offers valuable social interaction, particularly for elderly residents or individuals without nearby family.

The NSB Police Care Program has been serving our community for quite some time. Now, officers are excited to breathe new life into it, aiming to connect with even more residents who could really use some extra support and warm, friendly conversations.

Residents interested in participating in the NSB Police Care Program can call 386-424-2220 for more information or register online at the city’s website.

