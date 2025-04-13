Ocean Center in Daytona Beach to undergo $40M renovation for 40th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The state’s fifth-largest convention center will invest $40 million in facility upgrades as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Volusia County-owned Ocean Center in Daytona Beach will take on several renovations throughout this year and beyond. The county wants to bring in more entertainment options for locals, like national touring concert acts, in addition to the conventions, conferences and sporting events it already hosts.

“We’re reimagining the Ocean Center with continuous improvement and innovation as we celebrate 40 successful years in Volusia County,” Ocean Center Director Lynn Flanders said in a news release.

