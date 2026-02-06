Orange City appoints Jerome Miller as new police chief

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The City of Orange City promoted Jerome Miller to police chief effective Jan. 31. Miller previously served as the acting police chief and has held the position of deputy police chief since December 2024.

Miller’s career background encompasses patrol work, investigations, administration and executive leadership.

Before joining the department in Orange City, Miller served in multiple command and supervisory roles with the Apopka Police Department. As the deputy chief, he oversaw operations, personnel, budgeting, and strategy.

Miller possesses a master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology, as well as a bachelor’s in public affairs and psychology. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and has completed a variety of advanced leadership and executive training programs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group