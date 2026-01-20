Ormond Beach Mayor runs for Florida House of Representatives

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach Mayor Jason Leslie officially announced his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives, District 29, in the upcoming 2026 election.

During his announcement, Mayor Leslie stated, “I’m running for District 29 to offer representation from someone who will be accessible and accountable to the constituents.” He highlighted the need to be a voice for community members who feel ignored in Tallahassee.

Leslie is recognized for his advocacy on municipal issues, participating in mayoral roundtables and statewide discussions. In 2025, he was honored as a Home Rule Hero by the Florida League of Cities for his commitment to local governance.

Leslie’s campaign will prioritize flood mitigation and infrastructure upgrades to create safer, more sustainable communities. He emphasizes the importance of effective strategies to address rising flooding risks in the region.

Leslie’s campaign plans to actively involve community members as the election nears. He intends to keep open dialogues and encourage resident participation throughout the campaign.

