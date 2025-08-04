Port Orange crash results in serious injuries to the driver, police report

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A crash occurred on August 4 at 09:24 AM at the intersection of Herbert St. and Old Hammock Rd. in Port Orange, resulting in serious injuries to the driver.

The vehicle involved in the accident had previously been involved in a crash at the intersection of Nova Rd and Dunlawton Ave, where it left the scene before colliding with a tree at Herbert St. and Old Hammock Rd, as seen on the map below.

Units from the Port Orange Police Department arrived at the scene and discovered the vehicle with the driver, the only person inside, suffering serious injuries. EMS then transported the driver to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

The operator and passenger from the first crash at Nova Rd and Dunlawton Ave were not injured. The Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Michael Garay at 386-506-5838.

The investigation by the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit remains ongoing, as they seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group