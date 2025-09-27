Port Orange man arrested for shooting man in the leg, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Jeffrey Crabtree, 38, was arrested early Saturday for shooting a man in the leg during an altercation at 2306 Old Samsula Road in Port Orange.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after midnight, discovering an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Crabtree is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

