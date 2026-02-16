Proposed changes to DeLand’s short-term rental ban and e-bike rules

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand city officials are set to meet tonight to address the future of short-term rentals and consider proposed modifications to e-bike laws. This session comes after numerous resident complaints about widespread breaches of the city’s current short-term rental ban.

Short-term rentals have been banned within DeLand city limits since prior to 2011. City commissioners are currently reviewing whether to modify these regulations, as many property owners still operate rentals that violate local zoning laws.

Under DeLand’s current zoning regulations, any property use not explicitly listed as permitted is considered prohibited. Short-term rentals are not currently included in the city’s list of authorized zoning uses.

Despite the long-standing ban, many property owners reportedly host guests, violating rules. This widespread non-compliance and numerous complaints prompted city officials to review the policy.

The City Commission is also set to review new ordinances related to e-bike laws. These proposed changes aim to modify the penalties for riding an e-dirt bike on streets and sidewalks. At present, city regulations permit an arrest on the first offense.

The proposed ordinance would modify the penalty for a first offense to a $250 fine. Arrests would only be made for repeat violations. Additionally, anyone under 18 would be required to wear a helmet while riding an e-bike.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at DeLand City Hall. City leaders are expected to discuss both the short-term rental policy and the e-bike ordinance changes during the session.

